ISI Sends High-Level Delegation to Dhaka amid Rising Proximity between Bangladesh-Pakistan, India 'To Keep an Eye'

New Delhi: Just four days after a Bangladeshi military delegation visited Pakistan , Islamabad has reportedly sent four senior members of its spy agency ISI, to Dhaka. The increasing proximity between the two neighboring countries has put New Delhi on alert.

The Ministry of External Affairs has acknowledged the development and stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and will take appropriate action if required.

"We keep an eye on all activities around the country and in the region, as well as all activities affecting national security, and the government will take appropriate steps," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question at his weekly media briefing.

According to reports, Pakistani spy agency ISI's Director General of Analysis, Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar, along with other senior officials, are reportedly visiting Bangladesh . This visit follows closely on the heels of a Bangladeshi military delegation's visit to Rawalpindi, where they met with the army, air force, and navy chiefs.

The growing proximity between Pakistan and Bangladesh has put India in a tight spot.

But, India has emphasized its commitment to maintaining friendly relations with Dhaka. Speaking on the issue, MEA spokesperson stated that India remains dedicated to supporting Bangladesh in every possible way.

"We support a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. We want to strengthen our ties so that the people of India and Bangladesh can prosper," Randhir said, highlighting India's intent to focus on collaboration and mutual growth.