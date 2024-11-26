Islamabad Lockdown: Protesters Breach Heavy Bandobast, Situation Tense

"Salutations to the people of Pakistan and the workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf who stood up for their rights, engaged in peaceful protests and stood firm for their demands and true freedom in the face of the mafia imposed on the country. My message to my team is to fight till the end, we will not back down until our demands are met. On the instructions of Mohsin Naqvi, Rangers and police fired and shelled our workers and martyred and injured the peaceful citizens, he will have to account for it!

The citizens were not only peaceful but also kept rescuing the police and rangers who were shelling and firing. Thanks also to Overseas Pakistanis who are not only mobilizing in Pakistan, sending funds, but also holding historic demonstrations in their respective countries. Social media warriors also continue to cover our demands worldwide and the ongoing persecution in Pakistan!! I have a message for those threatening a trial in a military court: do what you have to do, I will not back down from my position. Those who have not reached till now should also reach D Chowk. All protesting Pakistanis stay peaceful, united and stand firm until our demands are met - this is the struggle for Pakistan's survival and true freedom!!," wrote Imran Khan in his message to Pakistan from jail.