Ceasefire Deal Reached: Israel, Hamas Agree to Pause 15-Month Gaza War, Release Hostages

Israel and Hamas have approved a ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators. US President-Elect Donald Trump has confirmed the news, writing on Truth Social that "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

The information comes on the heels of intense negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, which has seen devastating violence since Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023. Trump had threatened that there would be hell to pay if the hostages weren't released by the time he was inaugurated.

Reports of Last-Minute Demands

Israeli media reported that Hamas introduced new conditions just before Qatar was set to hold a news conference on the progress of the talks. The fresh demands reportedly concern the Philadelphi Corridor, a strategically vital strip of land along Gaza's southern border with Egypt. These developments add to the complexity of the negotiations, which have already seen months of diplomatic effort.

Hostage and Prisoner Exchange

The ceasefire deal is expected to include an agreement to halt hostilities in Gaza and facilitate an exchange of hostages and prisoners. Hamas captured 251 hostages during its October attack on Israel. While 94 are believed to remain in captivity, Israeli authorities estimate that only 60 may still be alive.

In return for the hostages, Israel is anticipated to release approximately 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom have been in detention for years.

Ceasefire Confirmed by Multiple Sources

Barak Ravid of Axios has also reported that a ceasefire deal has been reached. The details of the agreement, including the timing and terms of implementation, are expected to be clarified in the coming hours as mediators finalize the arrangements. CBS News is also reporting that Israel and Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire deal.

Next Steps

Months of painstaking diplomacy appear to be culminating in a crucial breakthrough, offering hope for an end to the war in Gaza. Both sides have faced mounting international pressure to reach an agreement, with mediators working tirelessly to bridge differences and prevent further bloodshed.