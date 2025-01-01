Israel Confirms Killing of Top Hamas Commander Abd al-Hadi Sabah Linked to Oct 7 Attack

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday confirmed the elimination of Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a commander in Hamas’ elite Nukhba Platoon. Sabah was a key figure in the October 7, 2023, attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, an assault that left over 1,200 dead and more than 250 hostages taken by Hamas.

The IDF, in a joint operation with the Shin Bet, targeted Sabah in a drone strike in the Khan Yunis region of southern Gaza. "Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon Commander in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion, was eliminated in an intelligence-based operation," the IDF announced on X (formerly Twitter). The strike took place in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone.

Terror Role in October 7 Massacre

The military accused Sabah of leading the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre. He was reportedly involved in numerous terror attacks against Israeli forces during the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The IDF underscored its commitment to targeting those responsible for the October 7 atrocities. “The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all of the terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7 Massacre,” the statement read.

Broader Counter-Terror Operations

The IDF also revealed that its forces, alongside the Shin Bet, recently eliminated 14 Hamas operatives, including six directly involved in the October 7 attack. These operations were conducted as part of the 162nd "Steel" Division's activities in Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

The October 7 attack by Hamas is one of the deadliest in Israeli history. Over 1,200 people were killed, and over 250 hostages were taken, with around 100 still in captivity. The attack saw widespread brutality, with many hostages feared dead.

Mounting Civilian Casualties in Gaza

Israel’s response has involved an extensive military campaign in Gaza, targeting Hamas operatives and infrastructure. However, the operation has led to over 45,000 Palestinian casualties, sparking global concern and repeated calls for a ceasefire.

The conflict has widened, with Houthi rebels in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, both considered Iranian proxies, launching offensives against Israel. Tel Aviv now faces a multi-front war, heightening tensions in the region.