Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: What We Know About Hostage Swap Deal

Tel Aviv: Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a hostage swap deal with Israel, almost 15 months after October 7 attack in Tel Aviv. The deal reached between Israel and Hamas will see some hostages freed, pause war in Gaza. The development has been confirmed by three US officials.

President-elect Donald Trump also took it to X, formerly Twitter and said, “ We have a deal for the hostages in the middle east. They will be released shortly. Thanks You.”

Meanwhile, Hamas has that it has responded ‘responsibly’ to ceasefire deal. The terror group confirmed that it has issued an official reply to the ceasefire-hostage release deal proposal.

It says in a statement that its political wing, based in Doha, has responded “responsibly” to the proposal, but does not elaborate on whether it has accepted or rejected the deal.

Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap Deal

According to reports, Israel and Hamas have finalised negotiations on the hostage swap deal.

The Israeli Cabinet is likely to give its nod to the ceasefire deal on Thursday.

Qatar is going to make a formal announcement of the ceasefire deal shortly.

The first batch of hostages are expected to be released on Sunday by Hamas.

The United States has informed that the negotiations on the hostage-swap deal have been successful.

Ceasefire result of our historic win in November election, says Trump

Speaking on the hostage deal, Donald Trump said, “this epic ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our historic victory in November, as it signaled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our allies. I am thrilled that American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

“With this deal in place, my national security team, through the efforts of special envoy to the middle east, steve witkoff, will continue to work closely with israel and our allies to make sure gaza never again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting peace through strength throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the historic abraham accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for america, and indeed, the world,” he said.