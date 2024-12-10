Israel PM Netanyahu Facing Trial In These 3 Corruption Cases, Details Inside

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is testifying in court on Tuesday, facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate cases.

The ongoing trial comes at a time when Netanyahu is already facing criticism in Israel for allegedly prolonging the war in Gaza and delaying a potential ceasefire agreement that could lead to the release of around 100 hostages still held in the region since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which triggered the 14-month conflict.

What Are 3 Corruption Charges Against Netanyahu

Telecom Trade-off

The most significant case against Netanyahu centers around an influence-peddling scandal, where two former aides have testified against him. They are accused of promoting regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel's Bezeq telecom company in exchange for favorable coverage of Netanyahu and his family on Bezeq's popular news site, Walla.

Nir Hefetz, a former spokesman for the Netanyahu family, and Shlomo Filber, the ex-director of the Communications Ministry, reached plea deals with prosecutors after being arrested alongside Bezeq's controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, and other top Bezeq executives, including Elovitch's wife and son. Former Walla journalists have also testified that they were pressured to avoid negative reporting on Netanyahu. The charges in this case include bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.



Lavish Gifts

In the second case, Netanyahu faces accusations of accepting nearly $200,000 worth of gifts from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer. Prosecutors allege that in exchange for a "supply line" of jewelry, expensive cigars, and champagne, Netanyahu lobbied on Milchan’s behalf regarding U.S. visa issues, attempted to secure a favorable tax break for him, and worked to promote his interests in Israel’s media sector.

The indictment also claims that Packer, who sought Israeli residency for tax reasons, provided Netanyahu with champagne and cigars. Netanyahu has defended himself, stating that the gifts were simply from friends. Another former aide, Ari Harow, is cooperating with the prosecution in this case. The charges include fraud and breach of trust.



Media Meddling

Netanyahu is also accused of offering a newspaper publisher legislation to weaken his paper's main competitor in exchange for more favorable coverage. He was reportedly recorded asking Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Yediot Ahronot, for positive coverage in return for supporting a law to undermine Israel Hayom, a free pro-Netanyahu newspaper that had impacted Yediot’s business. Israel Hayom is funded by Netanyahu’s late American billionaire friend Sheldon Adelson and largely serves as a pro-Netanyahu platform.

Netanyahu has pointed out that the proposed law to weaken Israel Hayom never passed and that he even dissolved his coalition and called a new election in 2015 in opposition to the proposal. Ari Harow is also a state witness in this case. Additionally, TV reports, based on leaked police investigations, suggest that Adelson’s wife testified that Sara Netanyahu pressured her to provide gifts and favorable media coverage. The charges in this case include fraud and breach of trust.