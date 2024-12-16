Israel to Close Embassy in Ireland Over Its 'Anti-Israel Policies'

New Delhi, India: Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, announced on Sunday that the Israeli embassy in Ireland would be closed in response to what he called the Irish government's "double standards" and "extreme anti-Israel policy."

The move follows Ireland’s vocal support for Palestinian statehood and its backing of a genocide case brought against Israel by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a statement on social media platform X, Sa'ar wrote, “Today, I have instructed the closure of Israel's embassy in Ireland. The actions, double standards, and antisemitic rhetoric of the Irish government against Israel are rooted in efforts to delegitimize and demonize the Jewish state.”

Sa’ar criticized Ireland for recognizing Palestine as a state during the ongoing conflict, a move he said was celebrated by Hamas. He also accused the Irish government of attempting to "redefine 'genocide'" in international law to support "baseless claims" against Israel.

Ireland has been one of the most vocal European countries in advocating for Palestinian rights. In May, it became one of the few European nations to formally recognize Palestine as a state, an act that further strained its relations with Israel.

The Irish government declared its commitment to establishing diplomatic relations with Palestine, calling the move a step toward a peaceful two-state solution.

At the time, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said, “This decision of Ireland is about keeping hope alive. It is about believing that a two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security.”

Harris also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heed global concerns and end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel’s Accusations of Anti-Israel Measures

Sa'ar's comments also included an attack on Ireland's position within the European Union. He accused the Irish government of fostering hostility toward Israel and promoting anti-Israel measures within the EU.

Additionally, Sa'ar pointed out that Ireland was one of the few European countries that had not adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, a move that he argued reflected the country's failure to combat rising antisemitism domestically.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a leader of the opposition, sharply criticized the government's decision to close the embassy.

Lapid argued that Israel should maintain embassies in places where there is clear opposition to the country, stating, “Israel needs to maintain embassies precisely in places where there are acute conflicts with the government.” In a post on X, he also accused Sa'ar of avoiding conflict and failing to do his job as foreign minister.

Ireland's government swiftly responded to the Israeli decision. Prime Minister Harris called the closure "deeply regrettable," stressing that Ireland was not anti-Israel. "Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights, and pro-international law,"

Harris wrote on X. He reiterated that Ireland's stance on Palestine was rooted in a desire for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and pledged that Dublin would continue to advocate for human rights.

Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin also weighed in, noting that while the embassy in Dublin would be closed, Ireland would maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. He emphasized that Ireland had no intention of closing its embassy in Tel Aviv, signaling the continuation of diplomatic engagement despite the current tensions.

The closure of the Israeli embassy also comes on the heels of Ireland's support for South Africa’s legal challenge against Israel. South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a case that Israel strongly denies.