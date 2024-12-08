Israeli Airstrikes Target Mezzeh Airport and Areas in Daraa and Quneitra: Reports

Damascus: Israeli aircraft reportedly carried out airstrikes on Mezzeh military airport and other regions in the Daraa and Quneitra countryside. An agency journalist in Damascus reported strikes in the southwest of the capital, on Sunday.

The airport has been targeted by Israeli airstrikes before, but it remains unclear who was responsible for the strike on Sunday.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the airstrike at the airport, as Israel typically does not publicly claim responsibility for attacks in Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli forces had taken control of a buffer zone in the Golan Heights, established by the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria. His statement came on Sunday following a swift rebel advance that ended Syrian President Bashar Assad's rule.

Netanyahu shared a video on X and said, “This is a historic day for the Middle East. The collapse of the Assad regime, the tyranny in Damascus, offers great opportunity but also is fraught with significant dangers”

"We send a hand of peace to all those beyond our border in Syria: to the Druze, to the Kurds, to the Christians, and to the Muslims who want to live in peace with Israel", he added.

Netanyahu emphasized that the decades-old agreement had collapsed, and Syrian troops had abandoned their positions, prompting Israel to seize control.