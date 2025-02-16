Israeli PM Netanyahu Thanks Donald Trump's Full Support on Gaza

Tel Aviv: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday thanked US President Donald Trump for US's support on the ongoing coordination over the hostage deal and the latest release of Israeli hostages from Gaza.

Netanyahu's office released a statement saying, "Prime Minister Netanyahu... appreciates the president's full support for Israel's decisions regarding the Gaza Strip in future development," as far as the role they played in the latest release of Israeli hostages from Gaza.

The Israeli PM's office said that the combination of the reinforcement of the IDF forces around the Gaza Strip and the "aggressive stance of President Trump" led to the release of three Israeli hostages today - despite Hamas's refusal to release them earlier.

He also "appreciates Trump's full support for Israel's decisions regarding the Gaza Strip going forward, following the latter's comment was a reference to a statement President Trump released earlier on Saturday in which he said Israel must now decide how to respond after Hamas failed to release all of the remaining hostages today as demanded.

Trump said the US will support whatever decision Israel makes.

The prime minister will convene the political-security cabinet as soon as possible to decide on Israel's next steps.

"We are preparing for what comes next, in every sense": Netanyahu

After welcoming the three hostages, Netanyahu assured that Israel has been preparing for their return and "along with their families, will assist in their rehabilitation after a long and excruciating period of captivity".

Noting that "this week, again, Hamas attempted to violate the agreement and create a false crisis under false claims", Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the release of the hostages was made possible due to the concentration of IDF forces inside the Strip and around it, and President Trump's clear and unequivocal statement which both forced Hamas to back down.