Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Italian Courts Push Back Against Meloni's Efforts To Send Migrants To Detention Center In Albania

Published 20:16 IST, February 1st 2025

Italian Courts Push Back Against Meloni's Efforts To Send Migrants To Detention Center In Albania

An Italian appeals court on Friday refused to approve the speedy expulsion of 43 asylum seekers detained in Albania under a controversial migration deal to move the proceedings beyond the European Union's borders.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni | Image: AP

An Italian navy ship has taken migrants to Italy from asylum processing centres in Albania following a court decision in Rome and is bringing them back to Italy. It was the third failed attempt by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government to process migrants in the non-EU country.

An Italian appeals court on Friday refused to approve the speedy expulsion of 43 asylum seekers detained in Albania under a controversial migration deal to move the proceedings beyond the European Union's borders.

The appeals court in Rome referred the case to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which is expected to issue a ruling on Feb. 25 related to the previous cases.

Lorenzo Trucco, President of Italy’s Association of Juridical Studies on Immigration praised the decision but was concerned it was only a small step to protect migrants whose basic rights are being increasingly overlooked.

"There is this wind of authoritarianism of compression of rights,” Trucco explained, “Migrant asylum seekers are not considered as real subjects of law, but people who have very limited access to rights."

Earlier this week, Meloni expressed her frustrations with her legal difficulties and lashed back at those who block her policies during a video appearance at a conference hosted by an Italian journalist.

Meloni compared herself to Penelope, the mythical wife of Ulysses who spends her days weaving a cloth only to undo it at night so she will never finish.

In the two previous cases, judges similarly refused to approve the expulsion of much smaller groups of migrants, in both cases seeking clarity from the European court on which countries were safe for repatriation of people whose asylum claims are rejected.

Italy last year signed a five-year agreement to process up to 3,000 migrants a month beyond the EU borders as part of Meloni’s program to combat illegal migration to Italy, which is the first landfall for tens of thousands of migrants who make the perilous journey across the central Mediterranean Sea.

While the agreement has raised concerns among human rights activists, European partners have expressed interest in the project.

The 43 migrants were among 49 people who were transferred to Albania on an Italian naval ship Tuesday. Italian media reported they were from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Gambia.

The 49 migrants were among 3,704 who arrived in Italy through Jan. 27, with arrivals up more than double the same period last year.

Updated 20:16 IST, February 1st 2025

Recommended

No Reduction in Public Spending on Capital Expenditure: FM | LIVE
India News
Budget 2025 Puts Railways in Fast Track with 200 New Vande Bharat Trains
Republic Business
J&K Players Stage Protest Against Baroda In Ranji Trophy Game
SportFit
Why Did Shami Miss Out On Playing XI in 4th T20I? Coach Morkel Answers
SportFit
Bollywood Gets Its First ₹100 Crore Grosser Of 2025, Guess The Film
Entertainment News
Budget 2025: Govt To Open Nuclear Power Sector For Private Participation
Republic Business
Railway Budget 2025-26: Record Allocation For Growth And Efficiency
Republic Business
Supreme Court To Hear PIL Alleging Misuse of Women-centric Laws on Feb 3
India News
Arjun, Bhumi Massively Trolled After Mere Husband Ki Biwi Trailer Launch
Entertainment News
With Home Prices High, Many Families Find American Dream Out Of Reach
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: