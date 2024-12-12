Italian PM Georgia Meloni Named 'Europe's Most Powerful Person'

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been named as the ‘most powerful person in Europe’ by Politico, which recently released its annual list of the 28 most influential figures on the continent.

Highlighting a broader European trend, Politico briefed about the rise of right-wing populists and ultranationalist leaders across the region.

"These leaders, who have undermined civil rights and targeted minorities and asylum-seekers, have gained traction as centrist figures struggle to maintain relevance," the publication stated.

Meloni who is the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, has undergone a remarkable political evolution. Once viewed primarily as an ultranationalist now she has risen to become Italy’s first female prime minister and the head of its first far-right-led government since World War II, assuming office in 2022. Her ascent has positioned her as a key figure in European politics, with significant influence on international discussions.

Meloni hails from a modest suburban background and is known for her skilled oratory and outspoken views on issues such as immigration and LGBTQ+ rights. Since assuming office, she has implemented policies addressing these controversial topics, solidifying her reputation as a decisive leader.

Meloni began her political career as a teenage activist, later serving as a councilor in the Province of Rome from 1998 to 2002. She went on to lead Youth Action before being appointed Minister of Youth in Silvio Berlusconi’s cabinet in 2008, a position she held until 2011.

In 2012, she co-founded the Brothers of Italy party and became its leader in 2014. The party's initial impact was modest, garnering just 4% of the vote in the 2018 general elections. However, by 2022, it emerged as a dominant force, securing 26% of the vote in an election marked by record-low turnout. Her coalition claimed approximately 43% of the total votes, cementing her party's prominence.

On the international stage, Meloni has maintained a firm stance on the Ukraine war, strongly supporting EU sanctions against Russia.

Politico praised her carefully cultivated ‘no-nonsense’ image, particularly noting her ability to project stability in governance. The outlet also described her as a 'straight-talking alpha,' citing examples of her direct and assertive responses to other global leaders.