Italian Police Foil Neo-Nazi Plot To Assassinate Prime Minister Meloni, Arrest 12 Suspects

Rome: In a shocking revelation, the Italian police have arrested 12 neo-Nazi individuals allegedly suspected of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with an aim to spark a civil war against the government. Reports suggested that the group, identified as the 'Werewolf Division,' operated primarily on Telegram and sought to establish an authoritarian regime based on Aryan supremacy. As per reports, the members of the investigating team, the suspects planned violent attacks on high-ranking officials, including PM Meloni, in an effort to disrupt the political system and overthrow the present government.

The Italy Police conducted multiple raids across the nation, on Wednesday, resulting in the search of 25 homes, where police seized Nazi insignia, fascist flags, and weapons, including zombie knives and other sensitive documents.

During the preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that the group had allegedly planned to shoot Giorgia Meloni after she left parliament. It is being reported that intercepted conversations have revealed chilling details of the preparations of the suspect groups.

Reportedly, in the conversation, one of the suspects said, "There is a hotel in front of Parliament – from there you can shoot from above," while another added, "I'll shoot her in the head."

The suspects, many of whom referred to Meloni with derogatory terms, were reportedly in an advanced stage of operational readiness. The investigation revealed that the group had been actively training for an attack and had conducted reconnaissance around Rome. They were also involved in discussions with jihadist groups, sharing combat techniques to further their goal of "collapsing the system."

The group’s activities extended to recruiting minors through the internet, including disturbing content shared by members showing children performing the Roman salute, a symbol of fascism. The group also posted racist and anti-Semitic messages, spreading hateful ideologies.

Documents obtained during the investigation indicated that the group had built relationships with jihadist organizations and had visited shooting ranges to practice firearm use.