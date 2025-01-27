Italy's Meloni Signs Economic Agreements for 10 Billion Euros on Visit to Saudi Arabia

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni concluded a visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday taking away with her economic agreements for 10 billion euros.

Meloni traveled to the historic city Al-Ula where she sat cross-legged in a tent with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before signing various economic deals.

“Agreements for around 10 billion euros,” Meloni explained to reporters,“ is the beginning of a phase that I consider to be new in strategic cooperation with this important player in the Gulf."

Meloni said the two leaders discussed at length the situation in the Mideast and ways to support the cease-fire in Gaza and work towards a two-state solution. Meloni said establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia is a key step.