'Jai Shri Krishna': Trump's FBI Pick Kash Patel Wins Hearts With Hindu Greeting At Confirmation Hearing

Washington: US President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI Chief, Kash Patel, touched everyone's heart as he began his confirmation hearing with a display of cultural heritage and family values. Patel started the hearing by saying “Jai Shri Krishna”, a Hindu greeting, which is immensely practised by the Hindus, especially in India. He even took a moment to pay respects to his family members, who flew in from India and were present at the hearing.

Notably, Patel's parents and his sister were in attendance at the confirmation hearing, beaming with pride as he acknowledged them and their presence.

The heartfelt gesture showcased Patel's strong connection to his Indian roots and the importance of family in his life. Additionally, Patel was also seen wearing a ‘kalawa’, a traditional Hindu sacred thread, which symbolises spirituality and cultural identity.

As Trump's pick for FBI Chief, Patel's nomination has sparked interest and controversy both in the political arena of the United States. Notably, he has been a loyal ally to Trump, sharing similar views on government surveillance and the “deep state”.

Patel's past proposals have included dramatically reducing the FBI's footprint and aggressively hunting down government officials who leak information to reporters.