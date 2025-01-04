Search icon
  • Jeff Bezos’ $500 Million Yacht Hit By Surprise Customs Raid With Fiancee Lauren Sanchez Onboard

Published 00:16 IST, January 4th 2025

Jeff Bezos’ $500 Million Yacht Hit By Surprise Customs Raid With Fiancee Lauren Sanchez Onboard

Jeff Bezos' luxurious $500 million yacht, Koru, was hit by a surprise raid conducted by customs officials near St. Barts on New Year's Eve.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Custom officers conduct surprise inspection at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' yacht | Image: X

Washington: Jeff Bezos' luxurious $500 million yacht, Koru, was hit by a surprise raid conducted by customs officials near St. Barts on New Year 's Eve.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was not present at the yacht during the surprise check; however, his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, who was taking sunbath at that point, dealt with the situation that was unfolding at the vessel. 

Custom Officials Raid Jeff Bezos Yacht For More Than 3 Hours

The officials raided the yacht for more than three hours. They specified no reason for the raid and said that a routine inspection has been carried out. 

Former NFL star Tony Gonzalez, who shares a 23-year-old son with Sánchez, was also present on yacht during the raid, according to reports in US English daily.

Yacht Bought in 2021 

According to the US English Daily, Jeff Bezos bought this yacht by spending at least $500 million. 

The vessel is 417 feet long, spans several decks, and has three huge masts—and even has its own support yacht with a helipad.

It is one of the largest sailing yachts ever built in the Netherlands, the unofficial capital of boatbuilding for the uber-rich, according to a report in Bloomberg. 
 

Updated 00:19 IST, January 4th 2025

New Year Amazon

