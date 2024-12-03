Jill Convinced President Biden To Pardon Son Hunter In Criminal Cases: Report

Washington: The outgoing President of US, Joe Biden has lately been in the news for pardoning his son Hunter Biden who was under federal trial for criminal cases filed against him, calling all the charges ‘politically motivated’. As per a recent report, it is likely that Jill Biden may have convinced her husband for pardoning their son's crimes.

Jill Convinced President Biden to Pardon Hunter: Report

As per a report by a leading international media platform, it could be the First Lady Jill Biden who would have convinced her husband and US President for pardoning their son. As per the report, ‘there was pressure inside the family’.

Earlier, Jill Biden, while speaking from the White House, supported her husband's decision and said, “Of course, I support the pardon of my son.”

Democrats Unhappy with Biden's Decision for Hunter

Several Democrats have been unhappy with Biden's decision to pardon Hunter Biden. “This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation,” Colorado Gov Jared Polis wrote of Biden on the social media platform X.

“When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation,” the governor continued, a reference to the president invoking fatherhood in explaining his decision. “Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President's son.” Rep Greg Stanton said on X: “This wasn't a politically motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies and was convicted by a jury of his peers.” Certainly, the president has plenty of Democratic defenders who note Trump's use of presidential powers to pardon a slew of his convicted aides, associates and friends, several for activities tied to Trump's campaign and administration.

Joe Biden Issues Pardon for Son Hunter

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

Biden's full statement reads…

Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.

The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases.