Joe Biden Honours Hillary Clinton, George Soros with Presidential Medal of Freedom | See Pics

Washington, DC: US President Joe Biden bestowed the prestigious on 19 notable figures in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and science during a White House ceremony on Saturday. The recipients include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, and actor-director Denzel Washington, among others.

Other notable awardees include conservationist Jane Goodall, longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, American fashion designer Ralph Lauren, American Film Institute founder George Stevens Jr., entrepreneur and LGBTQ+ activist Tim Gill, and David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group global investment firm.

Lauren made history as the first fashion designer to receive the honor.

Former President Bill Clinton, several of his Cabinet members, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, along with various celebrities, were present at the ceremony held in the East Room of the White House.

Four recipients were honored posthumously: Fannie Lou Hamer, for transforming the struggle for racial justice in America, Ashton Carter, the 25th Secretary of Defense, Robert F. Kennedy, remembered for his role as Attorney General combating racial segregation and George W. Romney, a businessman who served as the chairman and president of American Motors Corporation.

Kerry Kennedy receives the award on behalf of her father AP

The medals for these honorees were received by their family members.

“For the final time as president, I have the honor of bestowing the Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor, on a group of truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort to shape the culture and the cause of America,” Biden said in his opening remarks.

Hillary Clinton Receives Standing Ovation

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, recognized for her exceptional work in law and human rights, was the only recipient to receive a standing ovation. Clinton attended the event with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton, and her grandchildren.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton aroused a standing ovation from the crowd as she received her medal. AP

Democratic philanthropist George Soros and actor-director Denzel Washington also received the nation’s highest civilian honor in the ceremony.

Actor-director Denzel Washington AP

Biden Faces Criticism

President Biden faced backlash from MAGA supporters and Republican leaders for awarding the honor to George Soros.

“Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face to America,” GOP leader Nikki Haley stated. “Sixteen days is a long time until the inauguration. What else will he try to slide in? January 20th can’t come soon enough.”

Montana Senator Tim Sheehy added, “Soros has spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians who allow criminals to wreak havoc in our cities.”

Alex Soros accepted the award on his father’s behalf AP

Alex Soros, who accepted the award on his father’s behalf, said: “My father is an American patriot who has spent his life fighting for freedom and human rights. I am incredibly proud that his legacy is now recognized with our nation’s highest civilian honor. As President Biden said, this award is a call to action for all of us to fight for democracy and freedom.”

What Is the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is America’s highest civilian honor. It is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in various sectors, including national security, world peace, culture, or significant public or private endeavors.