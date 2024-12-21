'He Failed': Trouble Mounts for Trudeau as Ex-Ally to Bring No-Confidence Motion in January

New Delhi: Trouble mounts for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as New Democratic Party (NDP) leader and his key ally, Jagmeet Singh, has declared to move a no-confidence motion against him in the next sitting of the House of Commons in January 2025.

Taking to X, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh issued a statement to confirm the developments. He claimed that Trudeau failed in running the country and advanced in fulfilling self-interest.

Notably, if all the opposition parties support the motion, Trudeau will be out of office after more than nine years as prime minister, paving way for elections.

Singh said Trudeau Liberals "let people down again and again."

'NDP Will Vote Against Them to Bring This Govt Down'

"The Canadian dream is a good job that gets you a home and a fridge full of groceries with enough left over to save for vacations. A country where health care is always there as soon as you need it. I believe every Canadian deserves that. The Trudeau Liberals said a lot of the right things. Then they let people down again and again," the statement read.

"Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful. To focus on Canadians, not themselves," the statement further added.

He said Trudeau-led party doesn't deserve another chance and that NDP will vote against them to bring this government down which could trigger an election, threatening the political carrier of the Canadian PM.

"The Liberals don't deserve another chance. That's why the NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them. No matter who is leading the Liberal Party, this government's time is up. We will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons," the statement further mentioned.

The 45-year old Indian-origin leader said that Trudeau must resign as asked by his fellow party members, alleging that the Liberal Party leader can't pull the country out from the current crisis, including inflation, that has unfolded in front of them.

"I called for Justin Trudeau to resign, and he should. He can't fix health care. He can't build homes you can afford. He can't lower your bills," the statement quoting Singh further said.

It is anticipated that Liberals, suffering from voter fatigue and anger over high prices and a housing crisis, would be badly defeated by the official opposition right-of-center Conservatives.

Singh's move could be a big political risk since the elections showing a bad defeat for the Liberals also have bad news for the NDP.

According to media reports, ahead of Singh's announcement, Trudeau was expected to take the Christmas break to decide upon his next move and was unlikely to make any announcement before January.

Moreover, Liberal leaders are elected by special conventions of party members, which take months to arrange.

How Does Trudeau's Resignation Affect Canada Politics?

Additionally, even if Trudeau were to resign now then the Liberals would not find a new permanent leader in time for the next election. The party would then have to contest the vote with an interim leader, which would be unprecedented in Canada's history.

Till date, around 20 Liberal legislators have openly called upon Trudeau to resign but his cabinet has stayed loyal.