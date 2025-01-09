Kamala Harris ‘Jealous’ After Seeing Obama, Trump Chat?

New Delhi, India: A video capturing former US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump in conversation, with Vice President Kamala Harris turning back to observe, has sparked widespread reactions online. Many viewers speculated that Harris appeared "irritated" by the exchange.

The leaders were seen together during the state funeral of their predecessor, Jimmy Carter. The event was held at Washington National Cathedral.

Alister Clisham, a member of the Conservative Parties of the UK and Canada, added fuel to the online debate, stating, “Kamala Harris is hated and shunned by everyone. Lovely.”

In the video, Trump, seated beside Obama, was seen engaging in friendly dialogue before the program began.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was absent from the event.

Trump also exchanged greetings with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Vice President Harris, accompanied by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, took her seat in the front row.

Her reaction to the Obama-Trump exchange sparked widespread speculation, with some interpreting it as disapproval, while others dismissed it as insignificant.