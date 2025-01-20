'Keep the Faith in a Better Day to Come': How Biden Spends His Final Day as US President

South Carolina: Joe Biden spent his last full day as President on Sunday in South Carolina with his wife and First Lady Jill Biden.

The day began with a visit to a church, followed by a tour of the International African American Museum in Charleston, where Biden reflected on the ‘power of history.’ The museum, located at a historic site where tens of thousands of enslaved Africans were brought to the US.

He shared the pictures in an X post, he wrote, “On our last full day in office, Jill and I wanted to be in South Carolina. We started this morning in church to reflect on the power of faith.”

"And here at the International African American museum, we reflect on the power of history in redeeming the soul of our nation, the post further read.

On the eve of Republican President-elect Donald Trump ’s swearing-in ceremony, Biden delivered a farewell address from South Carolina, a state that played a pivotal role in his political journey.

Addressing Americans, Biden urged them to “keep the faith in a better day to come.” He also said that the state and its civil rights movement have both influenced his political journey.

During his visit to the museum, Biden emphasized the importance of diversity in governance. He mentioned Lloyd Austin, his secretary of defense and the first Black person to hold the position, and his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. "And by the way, she's smarter than those guys," Biden remarked with a smile.

“We’re proving that by remembering our history, we can make history,” Biden said, underscoring his administration's efforts to ensure inclusivity and representation.