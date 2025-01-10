Search icon
Published 23:25 IST, January 10th 2025

Kenya Aircraft Crash in Malindi County: Three Killed on Ground, Pilot and Students Injured

A light aircraft crash-landed Friday in Kenya's coastal Malindi County, killing three people on the ground.

Nairobi (Kenya): A light aircraft crash-landed Friday in Kenya's coastal Malindi County, killing three people on the ground, a local police official said.

The three fatalities included a motorcycle taxi driver who was killed when the plane burst into flames on impact in the town of Kwachocha along the Malindi-Mombasa highway, Sub-County Police Commander LuckyJoski Mudavadi said.

Two other victims, a motorcycle rider and a female passenger, died when parts from the separated wings and tail of the plane hit them as the aircraft crashed into a building.

A pilot and two students who were on board were being treated for injuries sustained after they jumped out of the plane before it crashed. Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

The Kwachocha area neighbours Malindi airport and its residents are in court over government plans to expand the airport before land compensation cases are concluded.

A local county assembly legislator, Rashid Odhiambo, told journalists that the accident reemphasises the need for safety precautions to be enforced around the airport.

“Those involved in the airport management should keep ensuring safety around the airport and not just concentrate on inside the airport,” he said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 23:25 IST, January 10th 2025

