Khalistani Radicals Disrupt Screening Of ‘Emergency’ Film In London Cinema Hall

London: Amidst screening of the film ‘Emergency’, a group of Khalistani radicals allegedly stormed into a cinema hall in London on Sunday to disrupt the screening of the film creating chaos inside the theatre. Reportedly, the group of masked radicals interrupted the screening by causing a disturbance in the theatre. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, wherein the group of pro-Khalistani extremists could be seen disrupting the screening of the film while shouting slogans.

As per the audience, the actions of those part of the group were seen as an effort to prevent the film Emergency, which addresses sensitive political events, from being shown.

The witnesses reported that the radicals entered the cinema hall during the movie’s screening, creating a scene and forcing the event to halt. It’s unclear if any arrests were made, but authorities are investigating the incident.

Emergency, directed by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, has been in discussions due to its portrayal of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and events surrounding the emergency period in the 1970s. The film has been criticised by some groups who believe it presents a biased perspective on Indian history.