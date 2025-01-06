Kim Jong Un Bans Hotdogs, Says Cooking Them Will Be Act Of Treason: Reports

New Delhi, India: North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly banned the consumption of hotdogs in the country. According to reports from NHK, the ban is part of an ongoing effort to curb the spread of Western culture, which Kim’s regime views as a threat to North Korea’s socialist values.

Hotdogs, which have gained popularity in neighboring South Korea over the years, are now reportedly considered an act of “treason” if consumed or sold in North Korea. The government has reportedly arrested several individuals caught cooking or selling hotdogs, sentencing them to hard labor in the country’s notorious labor camps.

Hotdogs are not the only food items facing prohibition under Kim’s regime. The North Korean government has also banned the sale of budae-jjigae, a South Korean-American fusion dish made from broth, Korean hot pepper paste, kimchi, and ingredients like Spam, beans, and sausage.

Originally created during the 1950s when US soldiers discarded surplus food, the dish made its way to North Korea around 2017, much to the disapproval of the state.

Aside from food, the regime has placed restrictions on various aspects of daily life in North Korea. Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported that steamed rice cakes (tteokbokki), a popular street food in South Korea, have also been banned.

Additionally, North Koreans are reportedly not allowed to wear short skirts, clothes with logos, high heels, flashy outfits, or jeans. The government also controls hairstyles, with citizens restricted to a limited selection of state-approved styles.