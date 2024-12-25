Search icon
  • Knife-Wielding Man Stabs 2 In Random Attack At NYC's Grand Central Station On Christmas Eve

Published 23:41 IST, December 25th 2024

At least two people were stabbed after a knife-wielding maniac went on a stabbing rampage in New York City's Grand Central Station on Christmas Eve

Reported by: Digital Desk
Knife-Wielding Man Stabs 2 In Random Attack At NYC's Grand Central Station On Christmas Eve | Image: AP/Representative

New York: At least two people were stabbed after a knife-wielding maniac went on a stabbing rampage in New York City's Grand Central Station on Christmas Eve, causing grievous injuries to both of them. The incident, which took place in a crowded place, resulted in chaotic situation at the scene. Reports suggested that a 28-year-old man slashed two strangers with a knife in the seemingly random attack just after 10 pm at the busy tourist hotspot.

According to the information, the accused stabbed a 48-year-old man in the wrist and a 26-year-old woman in the neck. Both the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment at Bellevue Hospital.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited. 

Updated 23:41 IST, December 25th 2024

