Lahore Chokes Under Toxic Smog: From 'City of Gardens' to Most Polluted on Earth

Lahore: Lahore, once known as the "City of Gardens," has now been ranked as the most polluted city in the world, with air quality index (AQI) levels soaring to catastrophic highs. On Tuesday, areas like DHA Phase-5 and the vicinity of the US Consulate recorded AQI levels of 459 and 433, respectively, choking the city's 11 million residents.

Despite Punjab government measures, including cancelling route permits for faulty vehicles and sealing six brick kilns and three industrial units, these efforts appear insufficient to address the systemic causes of the crisis.

Hospitals reported an overwhelming rise in cases of respiratory illnesses. Efforts such as inspecting over 1,000 vehicles and impounding 144 with faulty engines have proven inadequate to tackle the systemic causes of the crisis.

The Meteorological Department ruled out the possibility of immediate rainfall, citing stagnant weather conditions with low wind speeds of 6 km/h and high humidity levels of 81%. These factors have further exacerbated the smog, leaving residents to cope with the toxic air.

While Punjab authorities have introduced measures like restricting heavy vehicles and launching road sprinkling campaigns to combat pollution. However, critics argue these are merely superficial fixes for a massive problem.

According to Dawn, over 1,000 vehicles were inspected, resulting in 144 impoundments for faulty engines.

Lahore Chokes Under Toxic Smog

Despite these efforts, the root issues unchecked pollution sources and weak enforcement of environmental laws remain largely unaddressed.

Critics have lambasted Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb's statement that smog elimination would take "eight to ten years," calling it a reflection of administrative inefficiency.

While public cooperation has been urged, the crisis underscores the lack of swift, science-backed interventions and weak enforcement of environmental policies.

Pakistan's failure to address Lahore's pollution crisis reflects a broader pattern of neglect and poor governance.

The smog crisis stems from a combination of unchecked industrial emissions, vehicle pollution, and crop residue burning, issues that have long plagued Lahore.

Historically celebrated for its lush gardens and vibrant culture, the city now faces a grim future as a cautionary tale of policy failures and environmental neglect.

Without immediate action, experts warn, Lahore risks becoming a permanent casualty of environmental degradation.