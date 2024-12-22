Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Lara Trump Says She's Removing Herself From Consideration to Be Florida Senator

Published 07:16 IST, December 22nd 2024

Lara Trump Says She's Removing Herself From Consideration to Be Florida Senator

Instead, she promised a "big announcement to share in January".

Lara Trump Says She's Removing Herself From Consideration to Be Florida Senator | Image: YouTube

Washington: Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday that she is removing herself from consideration to be a Florida senator -- ending speculation that she could replace Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who has been tapped to be the incoming administration's secretary of state.

"After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," Lara Trump posted on X.

Instead, she promised a "big announcement to share in January".

The announcement comes weeks after Trump announced that she was stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, a move which raised questions about whether she might be vying for a Senate seat.

If Rubio is confirmed, his replacement -- who would be chosen by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- would serve for two years until the next regularly scheduled election in 2026.

Elected as RNC co-chair in March, Trump was a key player in the GOP retaking the White House and control of the Senate, while maintaining a narrow House majority. What she does next could shape Republican politics, given her elevated political profile and her ties to the incoming president.

The idea of placing a Trump family member in the Senate had been backed by some Republicans, including Maye Musk, mother of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who Trump has named co-head of a group tasked with reducing federal spending and regulations during his second term as president.

Rubio is expected to be swiftly confirmed to his new post by his Senate colleagues. DeSantis has said that Floridians are likely to know their next senator by the beginning of January. 

Updated 07:16 IST, December 22nd 2024

