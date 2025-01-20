Search icon
  • LIVE: Donald Trump Inauguration As 47th President Of The United States In Pictures
LIVE-BLOG

Published 22:27 IST, January 20th 2025

LIVE: Donald Trump Inauguration As 47th President Of The United States In Pictures

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. His inauguration ceremony will take place inside the rotunda of the US Capitol building at 12:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST).

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Donald Trump Inauguration As 47th President Of The United States In Pictures | Image: X, Republic

Trump Inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump and Melania Trump have arrived at the White House, where they were welcomed by outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ahead of the oath ceremony. Trump will take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol at 10:30 PM (IST).

 

 

Trumps' Gulf of America Announcement
U.S President Donald Trump Speaks About The American Dream
U.S President Donald Trump on nations' southern border

Live Blog

Stay tuned to Republic World LIVE for real-time updates on Donald Trump's inauguration and all the key moments from this historic event. 

  • Listen to this article
23:04 IST, January 20th 2025

Trumps' Gulf of America Announcement

Trump said, "In a short time from now, we will be changing the name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America."

22:57 IST, January 20th 2025

U.S President Donald Trump Speaks About The American Dream

U.S President Donald Trump said, "The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before."

22:55 IST, January 20th 2025

U.S President Donald Trump on nations' southern border

U.S President Donald Trump said, "First, I will declare a national emergency in our southern border."


22:47 IST, January 20th 2025

U.S President Donald Trump Makes Big Claim

U.S President Donald Trump says,' From this moment on America's decline is over.

22:44 IST, January 20th 2025

U.S President Donald Trump On Country's Future

U.S President Donald Trump says, "Golden age of America begins right now."


 

22:37 IST, January 20th 2025

President Donald Trump takes oath of office

President Donald Trump is taking the oath of office. The oath of office is being administered by Justice Roberts.

22:25 IST, January 20th 2025

President-elect Donald Trump has entered the Rotunda

 

US President-elect Donald Trump has entered the Rotunda, to take the oath of office.

 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in US Capitol Rotunda room, Washington DC for his inauguration as the 47th US President

 

 

 

Updated 23:04 IST, January 20th 2025

