Looking at Trump 2.0 Administration with Great Hope: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar

New Delhi: Welcoming the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said that his country is looking to re-engage with the US President’s second administration over the key issues prevailing in the Middle East which can lead towards peace establishment in the region.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Israeli envoy recalled the important steps taken by Trump when he was in the White House from 2016 to 2020.

“We are looking at Trump’s second administration with great hope because we have already seen what the Trump administration brought to our region. There was the Abraham accords, recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, recognition of Golan Heights as part of Israel, and transfer of Israel from Europe Command to CENTCOM, which enhances coordination on military and defence issues in the Middle East,” Israel Envoy Reuven Azar said.

The Israeli diplomat further said that America’s sustained pressure on Iran will be conducive to peace efforts in the Middle East region.

“We are waiting to re-engage in the process of expanding Abrahamic accords, having a stronger stance of pressure against the Iranians' aspiration for nuclear weapons and to get rid of this ring of fire that Iran was trying to put around us. We have already started doing that through our military operations, but strong American pressure will be conducive to peace efforts in the region,” he added.

Abraham Accords: Its Significance

In September 2020, the United States, under Trump's presidency, mediated the Abraham Accord between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Israel, promising to normalize ties between these Arab Gulf states and Israel.

Israel agreed to normalize diplomatic relations with the participating Arab nations, marking a significant departure from the historically hostile relationships it had with many Arab states.