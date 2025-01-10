Los Angeles Wildfires: Winds Whip Up Chaotic Flames; Over 180,000 Evacuated, 7 Dead

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles area remains on edge after a destructive wildfire erupted on January 7, which widely expanded due to strong winds. As per the latest data, at least seven people have lost their lives in the wildfires that ravaged the communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena. However, the toll is likely to increase. As of Thursday, the fires continued to burn fiercely, leaving the region anxious and preparing for more destruction.

Images of the devastation showed luxurious homes that collapsed in a whirlwind of flaming embers. Swimming pools were blackened with soot, and sports cars slumped on melted tyres. Hollywood stars including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore and Cary Elwes lost their homes.

Amid the devastating situation, US President Joe Biden approved additional funding to help California battle the fires, saying they were the "worst fires to ever hit Los Angeles. Ever."

Here’s What Latest to Know About the LA Fires:

The 'Most Destructive Fire' in LA History

Hundreds and thousands of houses and other structures have been damaged or destroyed in the fire in the hilly coastal neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

The Eaton Fire north of Pasadena burned more than 4,000 structures, which includes homes, apartment or commercial buildings and vehicles. It also substantially damaged five school campuses in Altadena and scorched more than 16.5 square miles (43 square kilometres).

The current wreckage surpassed the "Sayre Fire of November 2008" which destroyed some 604 structures in Sylmar, as per the statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance, AP reported.

However, other fires also caused significant damage in the region.

The Hurst Fire, which started Tuesday night, prompted evacuations in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley and grew to 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometres).

The Sunset Fire, in the Hollywood Hills broke out Wednesday evening and burned near the Hollywood Bowl and other iconic landmarks including homes of stars like Paris Hilton.

More Evacuations Ordered

Currently, 180,000 people were ordered to evacuate on Thursday as wildfires encroached on densely populated and wealthy neighbourhoods, including Calabasas and Santa Monica,

A dense cloud of smoke and ash blanketed the sky, leading to air and dust advisories for 17 million people across a large area of Southern California, as reported by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The worst air quality was near the fires. In East Los Angeles, the air quality index soared to an unhealthy 173, compared to the acceptable level of 50 or below.

Biden Approves Additional Funding

US President Joe Biden on Thursday during a White House briefing approved additional funding to help California battle the fires, saying they were the “worst fires to ever hit Los Angeles. Ever.”

The new funding will cover 100% of the cost for 180 days for hazardous materials removal, temporary shelters, first responder salaries and measures to protect life, he said.