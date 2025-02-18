Search icon
  • Macron Calls for ‘Lasting Peace’ in Ukraine After Trump Call Ahead of Paris Summit

Updated 07:02 IST, February 18th 2025

Macron Calls for ‘Lasting Peace’ in Ukraine After Trump Call Ahead of Paris Summit

Macron calls for lasting peace in Ukraine after speaking with Trump, ahead of a European emergency summit in Paris, stressing the need for security guarantees.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Macron calls for lasting peace in Ukraine after speaking with Trump, ahead of a European emergency summit in Paris | Image: X/ Republic

New Delhi, India: French President Emmanuel Macron after a phone call with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris, emphasized the urgent need for a “lasting peace” in Ukraine. 

In his post on X, he stated, “We seek a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine. To achieve this, Russia must end its aggression, and this must be accompanied by strong and credible security guarantees for the Ukrainians. Otherwise, there is a risk that this ceasefire will end up like the Minsk agreements.” 

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi's Visit To Marseille At A Glance

“We will work on this together will all Europeans, Americans, and Ukrainians. This is the key. We are convinced that Europeans must invest better, more, and together in their security and defense-both for today and for the future. To this end, Europeans want to accelerate the implementations of their own agenda for sovereignty, security, and competitiveness. Work will continue based on the European Commission’s proposals, both in supporting Ukraine and in developing and investing in our defense,” he said adding, “This agenda, defined in 2022 at the Versailles Summit, must simply be carried out. Decisions, actions, coherence. Quickly.” 

Macron’s comments come as the international community intensifies efforts to negotiate an end to the ongoing war, with the European Union, the United States, and Ukraine closely coordinating to push for peace. 

Also Read: What Is Veer Savarkar's Connection With French City Marseille Where PM Modi-President Macron Visited

Macron also called leaders from key European Union nations and the United Kingdom to the Elysee Palace on Monday for talks on how to react to the US diplomatic blitz on Ukraine, which left the once rock-solid partner as a potential political liability.

Last week, top US officials from the Trump administration made their first visit to Europe, leaving the impression that Washington was ready to embrace the Kremlin while it cold-shouldered many of its age-old European allies.

 

Published 06:48 IST, February 18th 2025

Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

