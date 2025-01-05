Search icon
Published 14:33 IST, January 5th 2025

Major Winter Storm Disrupts Travel, Impacting Over 60 Million in US

The storm spans from the Central Plains to the East Coast, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and severe thunderstorms.

Reported by: Asian News International
Major Winter Storm Disrupts Travel, Impacting Over 60 Million in US | Image: X

Washington DC: Over 60 million people in the United States are bracing for the first major winter storm of 2025, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

The storm spans from the Central Plains to the East Coast, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and severe thunderstorms.

The NWS has warned of significant travel disruptions due to snow and ice, particularly along the Interstate 70 corridor, which runs through major cities like St. Louis and Indianapolis.

In response to the worsening weather, states including Missouri, Kentucky, and Arkansas have declared states of emergency.

In central Kansas, icy roads caused multiple truck accidents, leading to highway closures. Kansas City International Airport temporarily suspended operations due to icy conditions, delaying dozens of flights.

(This story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 14:33 IST, January 5th 2025

