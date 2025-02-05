Making All Efforts To Bring Back Sheikh Hasina From India: Bangladesh Interim Govt

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government is making all efforts to bring back deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others from India under the extradition treaty, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".

‘Trying To Bring Back Hasina For Trial’

"We are trying to bring back those who are under trial on charges of crimes against humanity at the ICT," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by state-run BSS news agency.

Dhaka Sent Diplomatic Note to India

Last year, Dhaka sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi seeking the extradition of Hasina.

The Home Adviser Chowdhury said they are arresting those staying in the country while efforts are on to bring back others who are staying abroad.

"We're arresting those who are staying in the country. The main person (Hasina) is not in the country. How we would arrest them who are abroad?" he said, adding that legal efforts are going on to bring them back.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.