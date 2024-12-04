Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Indian-Origin Man Charged with Wife's Murder in US, Had Googled 'How Soon He Could Remarry'

Published 13:19 IST, December 4th 2024

Indian-Origin Man Charged with Wife's Murder in US, Had Googled 'How Soon He Could Remarry'

Naresh Bhatt, a Virginia man who allegedly googled ‘how soon can you remarry after a spouse dies' is charged with her murder.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Naresh Bhatt, a Virginia man who allegedly googled ‘how soon can you remarry after a spouse dies' is charged with her murder. | Image: X

Naresh Bhatt, a Virginia man who allegedly Googled "How soon can you remarry after a spouse dies," has been charged with murder. His wife had been missing for four months before the charges were brought.

The 37-year-old was indicted by a Prince William County grand jury on charges of murder and defiling a dead body, according to court documents.

Three months before his 28-year-old wife disappeared, Naresh Bhatt searched online for "How long does it take to get married after spouse dies" and "What happens to the debt of a deceased spouse," court records reveal.

Although the body of his wife, Mamta, has not been found, her DNA was linked to substantial blood evidence found in the couple's home.

“Investigators conducted their first search warrant when Naresh Bhatt was home with the couple’s baby and discovered blood in the bedroom as well as the bathroom,” said Lugo, according to an AP report.

He added that evidence suggests Bhatt dismembered her body.

How the Events Unfolded:

Mamta was last seen on July 27 at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, where she worked. She was presumed dead by the authorities; however, local police initiated a wellness check after questioning Naresh. He mentioned that he and his wife were in the process of separating.

Reports state that during the initial police questioning, Bhatt was vague about his wife’s whereabouts and refused to report her missing. After a search of the house on August 22, officials detained him, and he has remained in custody after being denied bail in September.

US media reports state that prosecutors presented evidence showing surveillance footage of Bhatt disposing of trash bags in dumpsters and compactors during nighttime hours shortly after his wife’s disappearance.

Bhatt is a former Fairfax County police recruit and U.S. Army Reserve veteran.

Mamta's disappearance has captured international attention, particularly in the small northern Virginia community, where homicides are rare.

(Inputs from agencies)


 

Updated 14:27 IST, December 4th 2024

