Marco Rubio Defends Trump’s ‘America First’ Vision in Senate Hearing

Florida Senator Marco Rubio defended Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination as Secretary of State. Rubio, a staunch supporter of a robust U.S. role in global affairs, sought to align his traditionally hawkish views with Trump’s “America First” doctrine.

“Prudence” in Foreign Policy

Rubio emphasized balancing America’s global responsibilities with its national interests. “Prudence in the conduct of foreign policy is not an abandonment of our values,” he said in his opening remarks. “It’s the common-sense understanding that while we remain the wealthiest and the most powerful nation on the Earth, our wealth has never been unlimited.”

He added that prioritizing core national interests over the global order is a “common-sense realization.” Citing other nations’ self-interest-driven policies, Rubio remarked, “While America has far too often prioritized the global order above national interest, other nations continue to act as they will.”

Disruptions by Protestors

Rubio’s address was interrupted three times by protestors, who labeled him a “warmonger” and criticized his record of supporting U.S. military interventions abroad.

Medea Benjamin, an organizer for the activist group Code Pink, expressed concerns about Rubio’s nomination, as per a report from The Guardian. “Trump is surrounding himself with all of these war hawks, and Marco Rubio is one of them,” Benjamin said. She criticized both parties for excessive defense spending, adding, “We think we’re being run by two parties that are very pro-war and giving almost a trillion dollars to the Pentagon when we have so many needs here at home.”

Praise for Rubio’s Record

Jim Risch, the committee chair, praised Rubio’s foreign policy credentials, citing his firm stances on China and Cuba. Marco has held oppressive regimes accountable for their tyranny, Risch said, calling Rubio a “great friend.”

Balancing Hawkish Views with ‘America First’

Rubio tailored his traditionally interventionist views to align with Trump’s less expansive foreign policy. Trump’s “America First” approach has been characterized by reduced U.S. involvement in NATO and Ukraine, diverging from the Biden administration and many congressional Republicans.

“Placing our core national interest above all else is not isolation,” Rubio argued, framing the approach as a pragmatic recalibration of U.S. priorities.

Next Steps