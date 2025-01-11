Published 11:38 IST, January 11th 2025
Mark Zuckerberg Orders Removal of Tampons from Men's Bathrooms at Meta in Post-Election Shakeup: Report
As per a report, in a major overhaul of its policies, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has ordered removal of tampons from the men's washrooms in its office.
Washington: The Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in the news for discontinuing the fact-checking programme for all its platforms to which Biden has also responded negatively. Amid the fact-checking snub, a report has revealed that Elon Musk has removed tampons from men's bathrooms at the Meta office, in an overhaul of its policies.
Zuckerberg Orders Removal of Tampons from Men's Bathrooms at Meta Office
According to The New York Times, in a report titled ‘Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s Sprint to Remake Meta for the Trump Era', Meta has ordered the removal of tampons that were placed in the men's bathrooms, for non-binary and transgender employees, to promote inclusivity.
Meta's Chief Global Officer Joel Kaplan told Fox News Digital that this step has been taken to end company's diversity, equity and inclusion programmes and ensure that the company ‘is building teams with the most talented people’.
He further said, “We have a new administration coming in that is far from pressuring companies to censor and [is more] a huge supporter of free expression. It gets us back to the values that Mark founded the company on.”
‘Biden Admin Coerced FB to Censor Covid-19 Content’
Zuckerberg has made shocking claims against the Biden administration, alleging that they coerced Facebook into censoring content around Covid19 vaccines. Accusing the Biden government of forcing Facebook into censoring its content at the time of Covid19, Zuckerberg has made the statement at the Joe Rogan Podcast. During the interview spanning several topics, Zuckerberg spoke about the issue of government censorship and noted, "This hit the most extreme. I'd say it was during the Biden Administration when they were trying to roll out the vaccine program. Now I'm generally pretty pro rolling out vaccines, I think on balance the vaccines are more positive than negative but I think that while they're trying to push that program they also tried to censor anyone who was arguing against it".
"They pushed us super hard to take down things that were honestly true. I mean, they basically pushed us and said, 'You know anything that says that vaccines might have side effects, you need to take down' and I was just like well we're not going to do that'", Zuckerberg added. He said that people in the Biden Administration told him "to take down things that talk about vaccine side effects".
Referring to the investigation and committee set up to look into the government censorship, Mark Zuckerberg said, "We produced all these documents and it's all in the public domain. I mean these people from the Biden administration would call up our team and scream at them and curse".
Zuckerberg further added, "It just got to this point where we were like, no, we're not gonna take down true things. That's ridiculous. They want us to take down this meme of Leonardo DiCaprio looking at a TV talking about how 10 years from now or something, you're going to see an ad that says, okay, if you took a COVID vaccine, you're eligible for this kind of payment, this sort of like class action lawsuit type meme. And they're like, no, you have to take that down. We said, no, we're not going to take down humour and satire. We're not going to take down true things. And then at some point, I guess, I don't know, it flipped a bit. I mean, Biden gave some statement at some point, I don't know if it was a press conference or to some journalists where he was like, these guys are killing people. And, and, I don't know, then like all these different agencies and branches of government just like started investigating coming after our company. It was, it was brutal. It was brutal."
