Published 18:49 IST, January 13th 2025
Massive Fire Engulfs Military Hospital In Russia's Tula, Several Trapped
- World News
Moscow: A massive fire broke out at a military hospital located in the centre of Tula in Russia. The fire which broke out inside the building spread rapidly and engulfed one of the floors of the hospital. On information, the concerned authorities and the team of firefighters rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Reportedly, several people were claimed to be trapped inside the building and the evacuation was underway at the hospital.
As per the reports, the hospital belongs to the 39th Separate Airborne Medical Unit. Importantly, the Imperial Tula Arms Factory and the Tula Kremlin are located near the spot.
Further details regarding the fire incident are being awaited.
Updated 18:49 IST, January 13th 2025