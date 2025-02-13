Meet Elon Musk’s 3 Kids Who Joined PM Modi’s Meeting With The Tesla Boss

Washingon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO and the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief, Elon Musk, at Blair House ahead of his highly awaited meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The meeting saw Musk accompanied by his three children as he engaged in discussions with the Indian Prime Minister.

Who Are Musk's 3 Kids Who Attended PM Modi Meet With Tesla And DOGE Boss?

Son X Æ A-Xii

Daughter Exa Dark Sideræl

Techno Mechanicus (Tau)

Elon Musk shares three children with his former partner, singer Grimes. Their first child, X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020.

In December 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, through surrogacy.

Their third child, Techno Mechanicus, also known as Tau, remained undisclosed until author Walter Isaacson revealed in his biography on Musk that Grimes is the mother of 3 of the billionaire’s children.

Before holding talks with Musk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump. The meeting with Waltz was his first engagement of the day.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting. After arriving at Blair House, the President’s Guest House, Modi met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday.