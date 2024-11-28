Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Dines with US President-Elect Trump in Mar-a-Lago

Published 11:04 IST, November 28th 2024

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Dines with US President-Elect Trump in Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump who was once banned by Meta, was now dining with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Florida's Mar-a-Lago Club.

Trump with Zuckerberg | Image: X

Fort Lauderdale : Donald Trump dined on Wednesday with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, bringing together the Facebook founder and the former president who was once banned from that social network.

Stephen Miller, who has been appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump's second term, said Zuckerberg, like other business leaders, wants to support Trump's economic plans. The tech CEO has been seeking to change his company's perception on the right following a rocky relationship with Trump.

“Mark, obviously, he has his own interest, and he has his own company and he has his own agenda,” Miller said in an interview on Fox News about the meeting. “But he's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump's leadership.” A spokesperson for Meta confirmed that Zuckerberg and Trump met on Wednesday, saying he was invited for dinner with the president-elect and other members of his team to talk about the incoming administration.

Trump was kicked off Facebook following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The company restored his account in early 2023.

During the 2024 campaign, Zuckerberg did not endorse a candidate for president.

Zuckerberg has since taken a more positive stance toward Trump. Earlier this year, he praised Trump's response to his first assassination attempt, calling it “badass.” Zuckerberg also complained that senior Biden administration officials pressured Facebook to “censor” some COVID-19 content during the pandemic.

Still, Trump in recent months had continued to attack Zuckerberg publicly. In July, he posted a message on his own social network Truth Social threatening to send election fraudsters to prison in part by citing a nickname he used for the Meta CEO. “ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!” Trump wrote.

The Thanksgiving eve visit also comes as tech mogul Elon Musk has become more influential in Trump's Make America Great Again movement, contributing an estimated USD 200 million through his political action committee to help elect Trump. Musk is the billionaire owner of the X social network, a competitor to Meta.

Musk has spent considerable time at Mar-a-Lago since the election, and Trump selected him to lead an outside advisory panel known as the “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” to identify waste with Vivek Ramaswamy, a venture capitalist and former GOP presidential candidate. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 11:04 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.