  • News /
  • World News /
  • ‘Michelle Obama is a Man, Barack is Queer’: Elon Musk’s Father Makes Shocking Claims

Updated 02:23 IST, February 16th 2025

Errol Musk, father of billionaire Elon Musk, has claimed that former First Lady of US Michelle Obama is a “man” and former US President Barack Obama is a queer.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama | Image: X

Washington: Errol Musk, father of billionaire Elon Musk, has claimed that former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama is a “man” and former US President Barack Obama is a “queer". 

In a podcast interview, Musk went on to cite a conspiracy theory that went viral in 2014 when comedian John Rivers joked about the former first lady's gender. 

"We realised Obama is a queer who is married to a man who dresses as a woman. We all learnt that. It's not common knowledge," Errol Musk said on 'Wide Awake Podcast.'.

Listening to the remarks, the host asked, “Michelle Obama is a man?”

Errol said, “Of course, you don't know that?”

Father of Elon Musk Calls ‘Obama a Queer, Michelle a Man’ | WATCH

Errol Musk Criticises Elon Musk’s Parenting Skills 

In the podcast interview, Errol Musk accused the Tesla CEO of prioritising his work over his children and leaving them with the nannies.

When asked whether Musk is a good father, Errol replies: “No, he has not been a good dad.”

Recently, Musk was seen taking his young son X to public events. He took his son to a to the Oval Office, where he was briefing the media along with US President Donald Trump .
 

Published 02:22 IST, February 16th 2025

