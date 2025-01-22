Published 20:40 IST, January 22nd 2025
More European Leaders Push For Increased Defense Spending
“We spend billions on our schools, welfare, health care but if we do not invest more in defense all of this is at risk," said European Union foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.
“If Europe is to survive, it needs to be armed,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.
"Some people think it's extravagant or it is a brutal or malicious warning when we say that we should spend up to 5% of GDP on our security," Tusk said during a speech to lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
"I would like to tell you that this is a time when Europe cannot afford to save on security."
From Brussels, European Union foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, also called for greater spending on defense.
“We spend billions on our schools, welfare, health care but if we do not invest more in defense all of this is at risk," she said.
"Europe's failure to invest in military capabilities also sends a dangerous signal to the aggressor. Weakness invites them in.”
