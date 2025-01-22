More European Leaders Push For Increased Defense Spending

“If Europe is to survive, it needs to be armed,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

"Some people think it's extravagant or it is a brutal or malicious warning when we say that we should spend up to 5% of GDP on our security," Tusk said during a speech to lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

"I would like to tell you that this is a time when Europe cannot afford to save on security."

From Brussels, European Union foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, also called for greater spending on defense.

“We spend billions on our schools, welfare, health care but if we do not invest more in defense all of this is at risk," she said.