Published 20:21 IST, January 31st 2025
More Than 40 Bodies Have Been Pulled From Water After DC Midair Collision
Law enforcement officials have said that more than 40 bodies have been pulled from the Potomac river after the tragic midair collision.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Washington Plane Crash | Image: AP
