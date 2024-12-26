Published 21:36 IST, December 26th 2024
Multiple Injuries, Casualties Reported After Bus Carrying Over 60 People Crashed In Norway's Hadsel
In Northern Norway, a bus carrying 70 people crashed in the Hadsel district located on Norway’s Northwestern coast on Thursday.
Oslo: In a tragic accident in Northern Norway, a bus carrying 70 people crashed in the Hadsel district located on Norway’s Northwestern coast on Thursday. Several people claimed to have been injured in the accident with a few casualties as well. Reports suggested that the injured people have been admitted to Nordland Hospital. The actual number of people who died and those who were injured in the accident is not known yet.
Bent Are Eilertsen, Chief of Staff of the Nordland Police District said he believed there were between 60 and 70 people on board the bus. The accident happened at around 1.30 pm (local time) in the Hadsel district.
As per reports, the bus landed in the water after a major crash.
Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.
