Seth Abramson, a biographer of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has raised serious concerns about Musk's mental health and decision-making. In a series of posts on X, the platform owned by Musk, Abramson claimed that the billionaire’s behavior could have dangerous consequences for the United States, calling for immediate government intervention.

"I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years – and given that he’s admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell," Abramson wrote. "Protect America from Elon Musk."

Control Over Critical Industries Sparks Debate

Abramson pointed to Musk’s influence across multiple key industries, including aerospace, electric vehicles, social media, and artificial intelligence. Musk’s role as the incoming head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration has added to the biographer's concerns.

"His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he’s the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all," Abramson stated. Elon Musk, is in fact, not the incoming POTUS, Donald Trump is.

The biographer begged the current administration to act swiftly before the transition of power, suggesting measures such as terminating government contracts with Musk and filing lawsuits against what he called unconstitutional initiatives tied to DOGE. "For 14 days more, the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk," he wrote.

Controversial Comments Stir Further Concerns

Musk has recently been involved in contentious debates on X, criticising the UK government for rejecting a public inquiry into mass rape of British girls by Pakistani rapists. He also accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute offenders during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions. Musk described the incidents as a "massive crime against humanity."

Additionally, Musk has publicly supported Tommy Robinson, founder of the English Defence League, and a vocal critic of Islam.

Public Reaction Divided

Abramson’s warnings have sparked a heated discussion on X. Some users expressed agreement, voicing concerns about Musk’s erratic behavior. One user described Musk as a "thin-skinned, drug-addled Bond villain," while another suggested he sees himself as a defender of Western culture.

Others defended Musk, highlighting his visionary role in advancing technology and innovation. Many have suggested that the biographer himself may be struggling with some mental health challenges, considering his unhinged comments.