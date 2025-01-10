Search icon
Published 22:16 IST, January 10th 2025

Musk No Threat to Democracy, George Soros is: Meloni On Political Intervention Debate

“Musk poses no threat to democracy. George Soros is," Meloni said during a press conference in Rome.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni | Image: X- @GiorgiaMeloni

New Delhi: Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Elon Musk's remarks on X regarding foreign issues do not pose a threat to democracy. In fact, she argued, US businessman George Soros is the one interfering in the political affairs of other nations.“Is the problem (with Musk) that he is rich and influential or that he is not left-wing?" she questioned reporters. “Musk poses no threat to democracy. George Soros is," Meloni stated at a press conference in Rome.

Following Meloni's comments, Musk responded on X, saying, “And Soros is being defeated." 

Earlier on Thursday, Meloni also defended Elon Musk's increasing involvement in politics, stating that she had never discussed a potential deal with him to supply secure communications to Italy.

The Italian Prime Minister dismissed concerns about political interference as Musk, an ally of President-elect Donald Trump, intensifies his commentary on European politics via his social media platform, X.

Meloni’s ties with the Tesla CEO have come under scrutiny in Italy as the government considers a possible contract involving Starlink, Musk’s SpaceX business.

However, Meloni denied having private discussions with Musk on the matter, clarifying that her government is in talks with various private companies, including Musk’s SpaceX, concerning Italy’s telecom security system.

Updated 22:16 IST, January 10th 2025

