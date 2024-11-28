Search icon
  • NASA Discovers Asteroid Which Can Turn Everyone on Earth into a Billionaire

Published 23:48 IST, November 28th 2024

NASA Discovers Asteroid Which Can Turn Everyone on Earth into a Billionaire

NASA's 16 Psyche asteroid, rich in gold and platinum, has enough resources to make every person on Earth a billionaire if evenly distributed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NASA discovered an asteroid '16 Psyche', can make everyone billionaire | Image: X

New Delhi: NASA has identified an asteroid rich in valuable metals like gold and platinum. Named 16 Psyche, the asteroid holds such an immense amount of these resources that, if distributed evenly, every person on Earth could potentially become a billionaire.

Most valuable object in our solar system, 16 Psyche, located between Mars and Jupiter, is rich in nickel, iron, gold, and platinum.

What makes 16 Psyche special?

The significance of this asteroid goes beyond its recent rediscovery; it was initially spotted in 1852 by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis. What sets this celestial body apart is its composition: measuring around 226 kilometers in circumference, it is mainly made of nickel and iron, with a notable reserve of precious metals like gold and platinum. This distinctive makeup has intrigued scientists, making it a focal point of extensive study over the years.

How much it is valued at?

The estimated value of 16 Psyche is believed to be 10 quadrillion dollars, or about 100 million billion dollars. This staggering amount is written as a 1 followed by 19 zeros.

Converting this amount into rupees would be a complicated process, but it's clear that if this wealth were brought to Earth, each person could theoretically have billions of rupees.

Is it accessible ?

The real challenge lies in bringing the asteroid to Earth or mining it in space. To gather information, NASA sent a spacecraft in October 2023. Since the asteroid is about 3.5 billion kilometers away, the spacecraft will take until August 2029 to reach it.

NASA has mentioned that the spacecraft will spend around 26 months orbiting 16 Psyche, collecting various data, including details about the asteroid's history. 16 Psyche is surrounded by many other valuable asteroids, with a combined estimated worth of 700 quadrillion dollars. The most valuable of these is believed to be worth 27 quadrillion dollars.

 

Updated 23:48 IST, November 28th 2024

