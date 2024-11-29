Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Nationwide Cellphone Outage in Denmark Triggers Major Disruptions, Emergency Services Hit

Published 06:39 IST, November 29th 2024

Nationwide Cellphone Outage in Denmark Triggers Major Disruptions, Emergency Services Hit

The network provider, TDC Net, said in a press release Thursday afternoon that the problems were likely due to an update carried out in the past 24 hours.

Denmark | Image: Unsplash

Copenhagen: One of Denmark's largest cellphone networks suffered severe outages Thursday that prevented people from contacting emergency services, forced at least one hospital to reduce non-critical medical care, and prompted security services in some regions to patrol the streets in search of people in need of help.

The network provider, TDC Net, said in a press release Thursday afternoon that the problems were likely due to an update carried out in the past 24 hours and that they had no reason to believe that disruptions could be due to cyber attacks.

Trains and buses in parts of the country also suffered delays due to signalling issues, with chaos in stations and people stuck on trains, Danish media reported.

The Centre for Cyber Security, Denmark's national IT security authority, and a branch of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service could not confirm if the two incidents were related.

TDC Net said Thursday evening it had implemented a fix that allowed customers to make calls, although with a reduced sound quality. The company urged customers needing to call 112, Europe's emergency number, to remove the SIM card from their phone before placing the call. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 06:39 IST, November 29th 2024

