Nazi Salute? Elon Musk's Hand Gesture At Trump Rally Goes Viral

Washington: Elon Musk's hand gesture at a Trump rally has indeed sparked quite a bit of controversy. During his speech, Musk placed his right hand on his chest before extending his arm upwards at a diagonal angle, which some interpreted as a Nazi salute. However, others argue that Musk was simply expressing gratitude and that the gesture was misunderstood.

The tweet by DogeDesigner suggests that the media is misleading people and that Musk's gesture was not a Nazi salute. It's a reminder of how quickly interpretations can vary and how important it is to consider multiple perspectives.

During his inaugural address, President Donald Trump promised he would “pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts who plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.” Musk, standing just a few feet away, grinned widely and pumped his fists in the air.

Elon Musk Viral Hand Gesture

On his social media platform X, Musk posted his approval of Trump returning to power for a second term: “The Return of the King." During the inauguration inside the Capitol Rotunda, Musk was seated in a row that included other tech giants, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. All were seated behind Trump's wife, Melania, and children, though Musk was seated closest to Trump.

Musk contributed roughly USD 200 million to America PAC, a super political action committee that worked to organise Trump support last fall.