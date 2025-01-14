Author Neil Gaiman Raped Nanny in Outdoor Pool Infront of His Son: Report: Shocking Details Emerge

Washington: Neil Gaiman, a renowned British author faces fresh allegations of sexual misconduct and assault by eight women including his second wife and a woman who worked as a nanny for him, The New York Magazine reported.

In an article in the magazine titled "The Is No Safe Word," the eight women shared allegations of assault, coercion and abuse by the British author, who faced similar charges a few months earlier.

According to the report, most women Gaiman assaulted were in their 20s with the youngest being 18 years old. Gaiman was in his 40s back then.

'Call Me Master': Gaiman Assaults Babysitter

Recalling the disturbing incident that occurred in February 2022 in a bathtub in New Zealand. The nanny also alleged that the 64-year-old writer assaulted her under a blanket when his son was playing with an iPad in the same room.

"He (Gaiman) said, 'Call me 'master,' and I'll come.' He said, 'Be a good girl. You're a good little girl.'," the New York Magazine quoted the nanny as saying.

In July 2024, five women made similar allegations against the Good Omens and American Gods author. These instances were made in a six-part series titled Master by Tortoise Media.

Strangely Muted: JK Rowling Reacts to Allegations Against Gaiman

Harry Potter author JK Rowling on Monday reacted to allegations against Neil Gaiman and compared it to the sexual assault cases against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, saying that the crowd is "strangely muted."

The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories," she wrote on X.