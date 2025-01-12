Nepal Lights 1.25 Lakh Lamps To Mark First Anniversary Of Historic Ram Mandir At Ayodhya

Janakpur: The historic city of Janakpur in Nepal marked a special occasion on Saturday, celebrating the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The celebration was marked by the lighting of 1.25 lakh lamps, which displayed the grandness that illuminated the city with devotion and joy.

Reportedly, the event was organised by the Dhanusha chapter of Bishwo Hindu Parisad Nepal, which was filled with spiritual and cultural activities. The festivities included a colourful Jhanki, a sacred Hawan, Ganga Aarti, and the creation of a beautiful rangoli at the Janaki Temple premises. These events brought together people from across the region, who gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the occasion in unity.

The lighting of the lamps symbolised the spreading of light and positivity, while the rituals and cultural performances showcased the strong religious and cultural ties between the two countries, India and Nepal. The organisers stated that the celebration in Janakpur is a reflection of the deep-rooted reverence for Lord Ram in both nations, and it strengthened the bonds of devotion and brotherhood between the people of Nepal and India.

Shri Ram Lalla's ‘Mahabhishek’ Performed At Ram Mandir

"Last year as well we had organised an event to light 1.25 Lakh lights, Jhaki, Hawan and other programs. On the anniversary of "Pran Pratistha" this year as well we have lit one hundred and twenty-five thousand lamps; the Ganga Aarati performing team is also performing the aarti of Janaki Ji and we also have made a rangoli on the premises of the temple," Ashutosh Jha, national spokesperson of Janaki Sena told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Shri Ram Lalla's Mahabhishek was performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to mark the first anniversary of 'Pran Pratishtha' on Saturday.

The celebrations were organised on January 11, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar.

Last year, this sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. Therefore, this year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11.

"On the first anniversary of our son-in-law's homecoming, all the residents of Janakpur, residents of Mithila, Nepal as a whole are very much excited and our happiness doesn't have any boundaries. We pray that the first anniversary is marked and celebrated all across the places with gaiety and fervour," Ram Tapeshwor Das, Chief Mahant of Janaki Temple told ANI as the celebration underwent.

Ayodhya on Saturday saw a huge arrival of devotees as the city marked the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The day started with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda, which took place two times, one from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm. It was followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' was organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm.

Similarly, Musical Manas recitation took place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.