Netanyahu Appoints Eyal Zamir As Israel's New Army Chief

Jerusalem: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed retired Major General Eyal Zamir as the new chief of staff of Israel's armed forces. Netanyahu's decision comes after Zamir's predecessor, Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation last month. Halevi resigned after taking responsibility for the massive security failure during the Hamas-led attack in the year 2023 on October 7.

According to Netanyahu's office, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have agreed this evening on the appointment of Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir as the next chief of staff of the (Israeli military)".

Zamir, a retired major general with 28 years of service in the Israeli military, will take over a military that has been engaged in 15 months of war in Gaza, as well as conflicts in Lebanon and airstrikes from Iran, Iraq, and Yemen.

As per reports, Zamir's impressive military background includes serving as deputy chief of staff from 2018 to 2021, heading the Southern Command, and working as a military secretary to Netanyahu. His experience will be crucial in navigating the complex security landscape in the region.

Herzi Halevi, who resigned as chief of staff, congratulated Zamir on his appointment and committed to a professional transfer of command. Halevi will officially step down on March 6.

The appointment of Zamir comes amid public anger over the government's handling of the October 7, 2023, attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, mostly Israelis, and the capture of around 250 hostages.